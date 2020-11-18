Toronto police probing apparent domestic homicide
As Catherine McDonald, a woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend.
As Catherine McDonald, a woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend.
Raptors GM says Fred VanVleet is Toronto's biggest priority in free agency
The NBA confirmed it will hold a play-in tournament for the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in each conference this season.
The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.
The Florida Panthers have named Brett Peterson the first Black assistant GM in league history.
"I came home after a tough loss and just sat in my room in the dark — no phone, no TV."
Masai Ujiri is famously hard to predict at the NBA draft, but there are some similarities in his selections.
If you’ve been stashing your FAAB or saving your high priority on the waiver wire, this is the week to use it.
After Theo Epstein's departure, what does the future hold for Kris Bryant and Yu Darvish in Chicago?
Harden and Westbrook reportedly want to be traded because Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is a Trump supporter.
Epstein brought a long-awaited World Series title to the Cubs.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at the best pick if a team decides to keep it and trade options for all 14 teams in the lottery.
William Lou is joined by Vivek Jacob of Complex Sports Canada to break down Milwaukee's attempt to build around Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Kyle Shanahan largely backed his quarterback on Tuesday, but stopped short of making personnel promises for next season.
The Ivy League canceled all winter sports last week due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Matt Gothard, Jared Quay & Liz Loza debate a few prop bets for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
Theo Epstein steps down as Cubs' president of baseball operations, plus Angels hire Perry Minasian as GM on this edition of FastCast
Four Week 12 college football games have already been canceled or postponed. Four SEC games were postponed last week.
TORONTO — The Canadian government is reviewing a proposal from the NBA and the Raptors to play in Toronto amid the pandemic.A spokesman for Health Minister Patty Hajdu said Tuesday officials have been in contact with the Raptors and will continue to engage with them “in the coming weeks.” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster told Sportsnet television the team needs to know “in the coming days. This is not a next week type thing.”The Raptors and the NBA need an exemption to a requirement that anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days. The U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel.The federal government denied the Blue Jays’ request to play in Toronto earlier this year because health officials didn’t think it was safe for players to travel back and forth from the United States, one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. The number of cases in both countries, but particularly in the U.S, has surged since then.“The health and safety of Canadians is our government’s top priority and reducing the spread of COVID-19 must always be top of mind," Hajdu’s office said in statement. “We understand that many Canadians are eager to see their favourite professional teams return to play. We are reviewing a proposal from the NBA and the Toronto Raptors for the resumption of NBA basketball in Canada.”The NBA season is set to open Dec. 22, with training camps beginning in about two weeks. Time is running out for the Raptors.“We are working on, as everyone knows, a kind of parallel path here which is we want to stay in Toronto but as we all know time is of the essence and we are also working on a path to play elsewhere,” Webster said on a call with reporters Tuesday.“We want to be in Toronto. We want to play here. But we are also realistic about the timing and respectful of the protocols. ... It doesn’t necessarily affect our operations. We all know we’ll run a basketball team and the 72 games will get played. But just where that is probably more of a — as everyone can imagine — drain on personal decisions and families which always looms large in this industry."Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto and the medical director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program at Sinai-University Health Network, doesn’t think the Raptors should be allowed to play in Canada. Nor does he expect the government to approve it.“I anticipate the Raptors will have to play south of the border,” Morris said. “The logistics, the optics, make no sense.”Morris calls the U.S. a disaster and noted there won’t be a bubble in the NBA this time. This season will require teams to travel in the U.S.The Blue Jays failed to persuade the federal government to grant exemptions and played home games in Buffalo this year. Two cities in Florida — Tampa and Fort Lauderdale — along with Nashville have been reported as potential destinations for the Raptors.The Canadian government requites a comprehensive public health plan and written support from local health officials. The plan is being reviewed by the Public Health Agency of Canada.Rob Gillies, The Associated Press
The Aggies will stay in a hotel in Phoenix for five weeks to start the season while COVID-19 cases are spiking in New Mexico.
The former first-round pick is apparently about to get another shot in the NFL.