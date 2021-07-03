Toronto police officer’s death called ‘deliberate act’
Veteran Toronto police officer Const. Jeffrey Northrup died in the line of duty on Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle in what police say was a “deliberate act.”
Veteran Toronto police officer Const. Jeffrey Northrup died in the line of duty on Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle in what police say was a “deliberate act.”
Chicago's veteran defenseman is reportedly seeking a move to Edmonton, among other teams.
Antetokounmpo has been out since the third quarter of Game 4.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the round of 16 at Wimbledon after routing Britain's Andy Murray 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 on Friday.
Restricted free agent Joel Eriksson Ek has signed a new eight-year, $42-million extension that carries a $5.25-million cap hit with the Minnesota Wild.
McGregor was knocked out by Poirier in the second round of their bout at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 24. making him 3-3 in his last six fights.
Italy got 2 first-half goals and held on as Belgium attacked over the final 45 minutes.
Bauer will still be paid while on leave.
Ducharme was out on the ice for Montreal's morning skate on Friday after being cleared from COVID-19 protocols.
It took extra time and penalty kicks, but Spain is the first team in the semifinals.
The Masters champion's positive test comes just weeks before both the British Open and the Olympics.
Many of the amazing individual performances and signature games of the playoffs will become footnotes. Let's change that.
Check back throughout the day for more from day 5 of Wimbledon.
"I don't see me coming back."
Stan Van Gundy was fired by the Pelicans after just one season.
The Boys are back for their third appearance on the HBO reality show.
Sha'Carri Richardson tested positive for marijuana after winning the 100-meter dash at U.S. Olympic Trials last month.
It's almost unfair that the Lightning can deploy the world's best goaltender to bail them out of the rare scenarios in which they're outmatched.
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Defending Copa America champions Brazil advanced to the semifinals with a 1-0 win over Chile on Friday after substitute Lucas Paquetá scored the only goal of the match. Paquetá's winner to the left corner of Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo in the 46th minute gave Brazil fans some hope that the Selecao would ease into the next stage. But only two minutes later Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus was sent off after hitting Chile's Eugenio Mena with a flying kick. Brazil didn't stop
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adrian Houser scattered four hits over 6 2/3 innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers extended their win streak to 10 games with a 7-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night. Houser (5-5), allowed one run, struck out five and walked two in his longest outing since last August. While he wasn't particularly efficient — allowing at least one baserunner every inning but the sixth — Houser had little trouble keeping the slumping Pirates at bay. Willy Adames had three hits for
Hercy Miller is a millionaire before playing a minute in college.