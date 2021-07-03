Toronto police officer’s death called ‘deliberate act’

The Canadian Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Defending Copa America champions Brazil advanced to the semifinals with a 1-0 win over Chile on Friday after substitute Lucas Paquetá scored the only goal of the match. Paquetá's winner to the left corner of Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo in the 46th minute gave Brazil fans some hope that the Selecao would ease into the next stage. But only two minutes later Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus was sent off after hitting Chile's Eugenio Mena with a flying kick. Brazil didn't stop