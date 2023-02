CBC

What's it like in Toronto the day after yet another political bombshell in the mayor's office? It depends on who you ask. Some Torontonians who spoke with CBC Toronto's field crews expressed disappointment that Mayor John Tory, who just cruised to his third term last October, is stepping down following a relationship with an ex-staffer – a revelation first reported by the Toronto Star Friday evening. Others voiced hope a better leader would take his place. But one feeling they all shared: shock.