The Canadian Press

Aminu Mohammed is one of the Big East's top individual talents. He just so happens to play for the team at the bottom of the conference. No matter. Mohammed has put himself on track to be selected in the NBA draft if he decides to be a one-and-done. The versatile Mohammad appears in several mock drafts based on the combination of his current productivity at Georgetown and his high ceiling. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard leads the Big East with six double-doubles after being named the conference's