Tornadoes, strong winds cause severe damage in Roger Mills County

Another winter storm looms for Ontario, with a mix of snow, ice and rain expected across southern sections of the province.
HALIFAX — Storm warnings are blanketing pockets of Atlantic Canada as wintry weather continues to grip the region. Much of southwestern Nova Scotia is under a snowfall warning, with Environment Canada predicting up to 20 cm of snow in Yarmouth and Shelburne counties. The national forecaster says the snow is expected to continue overnight Sunday and taper off early Monday morning. Environment Canada warns that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow and cautions drivers to be pr
Nearly 85,000 households and businesses were without power in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, as storms continued to pummel parts of California, bringing snow to higher elevations and dumping rain and hail in the flatlands. Interstate 5, the largest highway leading north out of the city, remained closed at the steep grade known as the Grapevine due to heavy snow, while several more southern points of the freeway in and around Los Angeles were closed due to flooding, the California Department of Transportation said. In Northern California, San Francisco was expected to experience record cold temperatures on Saturday, and the National Weather Service warned residents of the state capital of Sacramento to avoid travel from Sunday through Wednesday as rain and snow started up again after a reprieve on Saturday.
VANCOUVER — A weekend weather system has covered much of British Columbia in snow, and Environment Canada is warning more may be on the way for some areas of the province. Parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast received up to 40 cm of snow, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley received between 10 and 25 cm, while northern B.C. and the central Interior saw around 30 cm in some areas. Vancouver International Airport says 88 per cent of originally scheduled flights for Sunday will operat
The massive winter storm that brought rare snowfall to parts of California is threatening to do the same on the East Coast as it moves furiously across the country. The major storm system is now bringing damaging thunderstorms to the Great Plains. More than 80 million Americans are currently under alert for wind or winter weather.
A historic weather front slamming Southern California with stunning snow and record rains eased its grip Sunday. But more bad weather is on the way.
San Francisco breaks a 132-year record low temperature, and snow is forecast for the Mojave Desert.
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says heavy snow is expected across much of British Columbia this weekend as a weather system moves from north to south across the province. The weather office is forecasting significant snowfall for the south coast, with warnings covering Metro Vancouver, the Sea-to-Sky region, the Sunshine Coast, the Fraser Valley and all but the northern tip of Vancouver Island. It says accumulations on the mainland are expected to range from 15 to 25 centimetres, with up to 35 c
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver International Airport says incoming snowy weather has resulted in about 15 per cent of flights being cancelled. It says it worked with airlines to adjust their schedules to delay or cancel flights in and out of the airport, particularly overnight. The airport says its weather models are predicting 15 to 25 centimetres of snow, most of it coming between 7 p.m. and midnight. This comes after Environment Canada issued snowfall and winter storm warnings over much of the pro
A winter storm carving a path through Southern California slackened Saturday, leaving sleet, snow and record-setting rain in its wake.
Watch from Minnesota as a pair of eagles work together to protect their eggs from the harsh winter weather. According to Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there are currently two eggs in the nest. The Department of Natural Resources says the snow itself won’t damage the eggs but will actually provide additional insulation.
Snow and rain kept pummeling California on Saturday before shifting eastward to the central U.S.
Campbell River, British Columbia, was transformed into a winter wonderland following heavy snowfall in the region on Saturday, February 25.Footage posted to Twitter by Julie Collis snows a snow-covered trees and buildings.City authorities warned residents of a snowfall warning and said city crews would be working to keep the community clear and safe on February 25.According to local news reports, Environment Canada forecast up to 20 centimeters (approximately 8 inches) of snow in the region. Credit: Julie Collis via Storyful
Interstate 80 was closed in parts of Northern California on Sunday, February 26, due to heavy snow, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).Footage by Jenelle Potvin shows a multi-vehicle pileup on I-80 east between Castle Peak and Truckee, she said.I-80 was closed eastbound from Colfax to the Nevada state line due to heavy snow, while westbound traffic was being held at the Nevada state line due to multiple spinouts, the CHP said.The National Weather Service said multiple waves of valley rain and dangerous mountain and foothill snow were expected across the region on Sunday into Tuesday. Credit: Jenelle Potvin via Storyful
STORY: A foot of fresh snow is a rare sight for the Californian town of Lake Hughes, whose scenery usually consists of dry hilltops, heat and blue skies. But it was a delight for many such as 11-year-old Jeremiah Dominguez.“I live where there's, like, no snow ever. Like, the only snow I've got was hail in, like, first grade. And it's pretty exciting. We've been building snowmen and then breaking them. And we were shoveling snow all day. It's pretty fun."While it's exciting for many residents, snow-covered roads have inconvenienced many commuters on Friday."I couldn't go to work. We live on top of a hill, so all of our whole entire road was covered in snow."A slow-moving winter storm over California on Friday triggered the first blizzard warning in parts of the Los Angeles area in 30 years.The famed Hollywood sign atop Mount Lee was was barely visible behind a cloud of snowflakes.The snow was heaviest in the Cascades, Sierra Nevada and coastal mountains.Social media videos showed white hilltops in Berkeley Hills.State highway authorities were forced to shut down the Interstate 5, a major north–south route.Another resident, DeAnn Blunk, told Reuters she expects more extreme weather ahead. "A lot of people probably anticipated needing to stock up in having power outages and closures on the roads, which we've had before, especially with the mudslides and the flooding. I think that is one of the biggest concerns is we are looking at a lot of rainfall, snow, the snow will melt and the wind. And we worry about the mudslides and the flooding since we've had it twice already."Even before the latest storm, much of California has experienced an unusually rainy, chilly winter.There was widespread flooding, felled trees and mudslides in a state long plagued by drought and wildfires.Experts say powerful winter storms, interspersed with extreme heat and dry spells, are symptoms of climate change, and they will grow more frequent and intense.
A powerful winter storm lashing California is still threatening floods, blizzards and avalanches Saturday while adding frigid temperatures to the misery mix