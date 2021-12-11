Tornadoes and severe weather cause catastrophic damage in Kentucky.
Devastation caused by tornadoes and extreme weather have ripped through Kentucky. Search and rescue efforts are underway as dozens are feared dead.
It was a clean sweep for quarterback Zach Collaros and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday night at the CFL awards banquet.
Max Verstappen overcame a mistake in qualifying to grab the pole for the Formula One title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP.
Former NHL coach and current ESPN broadcaster John Tortorella went full Torts with an absolutely classic take on this week's viral Zegras-Milano tally.
Toronto said goodbye to Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien, but made some solid investments in its pitching corps.
The Los Angeles Rams will look for revenge on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in just one of the many intriguing matchups of Week 14.
It's a do-or-die week for many fantasy managers. Here's Dalton Del Don's lineup advice for every game.
For the first time since 1995, Nav Bhatia wasn't in attendance for a Raptors home game.
Andre Ingram couldn't actually watch the episode air live on Friday night, as he was playing with the South Bay Lakers.
Part of the proceeds from the auction will go to Boston Celtics United for Social Justice and MENTOR.
A close family cousin told the Associated Press that Thomas had suffered from seizures for more than a year.
Fred VanVleet appreciates how high Scottie Barnes’s ceiling is in the NBA. And that’s exactly why he’s hard on him. VanVleet discussed Barnes’s improvement after the Raptors’ win over the Knicks, as well as what it’s been like to be a mentor to a young, promising player.
The Vancouver Canucks announced Friday that executives Chris Gear and Jonathan Wall have been relieved of their duties as the NHL team continues to remake its front office.
The Indiana Pacers are reportedly looking to trade many of their core pieces. The Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, have the assets and draft capital to make a deal happen. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
The half-dozen who played for the Canadian junior men's hockey team at age 16 are sprinkled with names like Gretzky, Crosby and McDavid. Connor Bedard wants to join that group.
The outstanding achievements, impact and leadership of Canada's national team athletes will be honoured at the upcoming Canadian Sport Awards. Featuring a star-studded list of nominees, the 44th edition will present five awards highlighting the accomplishments and wide-reaching contributions of Canadian athletes — including one you can vote on. AthletesCAN, the association of Canada's national team athletes, will announce the winners on Wednesday in a virtual broadcast. The finalists for the fir
Mikaël Kingsbury experienced rare defeat at the second moguls World Cup stop of the season on Saturday in Idre Fjäll, Sweden. After topping a field of 61 finishers a week ago in Ruka, Finland, the reigning Olympic and world champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que., failed to make the top-six final and placed eighth overall with 81.16. Japan's Ikuma Horishima stood atop the podium with a score of 86.71 followed by Frenchman Benjamin Cavet (85.68) while Russia's Nikita Andreev was third (82.66). Gabriel
NORWICH, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13th goal of the season helped Manchester United close in on the English Premier League’s top four with a hard-fought 1-0 win at last-placed Norwich on Saturday. The Portugal international converted a penalty in the 75th minute to give Ralf Rangnick a second straight victory since taking over as interim manager. United's unbeaten run extended to six games following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking. Norwich pressured United for much of the second half but
Kuzma entering the health and safety protocols comes less than a day after he was fined for flipping the bird at a fan.
HAMILTON — The Grey Cup game is always special to Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea. The 51-year-old North Bay, Ont., native will appear in his sixth CFL title contest Sunday when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Tim Hortons Field. The Grey Cup returns to the Canadian sports landscape after the league didn't play in 2020 due the COVID-19 pandemic, the first time since 1919 the hallowed trophy wasn't presented. "To me, it's the biggest, single-day sporting event in Cana
VAL THORENS, France — Canada's Brittany Phelan won silver at the Audi FIS Ski Cross World Cup on Saturday. Phelan, from Mont-Tremblant, Que., finished behind Sweden's Sandra Naeslund in the big final. Marielle Berger Sabbatel of France took the bronze. "It was awesome," Phelan said. "Super challenging weather and lots of holds or delays in every run, but I had solid qualifications and had a good plan and stuck to it all day." At the World Cup moguls competition in Idre Fjall, Sweden, reigning Ol