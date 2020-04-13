Tornado Warnings Sound as Fatal Storm Passes Collins, Mississippi

Severe storms and tornadoes swept through Mississippi and Louisiana on April 12, resulting in at least six reported deaths.

Trees were uprooted and at least 300 homes damaged as the storms ravaged the Deep South, according to reports.

The National Weather Service warned people to seek shelter in several parts of Mississippi on Sunday afternoon as a “large deadly tornado” struck.

The first of these videos shows a bank of dark clouds in the sky near Collins, Mississippi, as tornado sirens sound in the background. The second shows damage — including trees stripped of their leaves and levelled buildings — in the aftermath of the storm. Credit: JoshStreet12 via Storyful