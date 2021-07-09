Tornado Warning Issued for Ocean City as Tropical Storm Elsa Brings Powerful Winds to Maryland
A tornado warning was issued for Ocean City, Maryland, as Tropical Storm Elsa brought driving rain and strong winds to the state on July 9.
Flash flooding and tropical storm conditions were expected to impact the eastern mid-Atlantic and New England region until Friday as the system made its way up the east coast.
This video posted by Connor McPherson shows rain and wind battering Ocean City, Maryland. Credit: Connor McPherson via Storyful