Tornado-Warned Storm Leaves Downed Trees Along Georgia Interstate

Storyful

The Troup County Sheriff in Georgia warned residents of a “path of destruction” following a tornado-warned storm that moved through the area early on Sunday, March 26.

Footage by Sarah Blackbourn shows several downed trees and slow-moving traffic on I-85 near LaGrange on Sunday.

The damage occurred as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported a radar-confirmed tornado in west Georgia.

Police in LaGrange told residents to “stay home and stay safe”, and said there were downed trees, multiple road closures and light outages.

A local animal park, Pine Mountain Animal Safari said it sustained “extensive” damage, allowing two resident tigers to escape. The park confirmed both tigers were “found, tranquilized, and safely returned” as of around 11 am local time on Sunday.

A tornado watch was in place for 33 counties on Sunday. Credit: Sarah Blackbourn via Storyful

