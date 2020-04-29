Tornado-Warned Storm Brings Lightning and Hail to Tulsa, Oklahoma
Hail struck Tulsa, Oklahoma on April 28, as a severe tornado-warned storm swept through the city and surrounding counties.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the city and nearby areas on the Tuesday evening. This video, filmed in Tulsa, shows hail battering an outdoor pool, accompanied by bursts of lightning
The NWS lifted the tornado warning for Tulsa at 6.45pm. Credit: @ell_dee_ via Storyful
