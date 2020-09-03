Tornado Touches Down in Anne Arundel County, Maryland

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado near Annapolis in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, on September 3.

Footage from the area shows a large storm cloud reaching downwards amid flashes of lightning.

The NWS had warned of “damaging wind gusts from severe thunderstorms this afternoon & early tonight for a large part of our area,” urging residents to “be ready to seek shelter if warnings are issued or severe weather threatens.” Credit: @jjacobs100 via Storyful