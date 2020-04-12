Tornado Tears Through Homes in Monroe, Louisiana
Severe weather caused damage in Monroe, Louisiana, on April 12, as the National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for the area.
Weather reports said the National Weather Service issued a “tornado emergency” for Monroe and the surrounding area, which experienced widespread power outages.
Video filmed by Tyrone Dickens shows damage throughout Monroe. The footage shows damaged structures at the Monroe Regional Airport and inside a destroyed home. Credit: Tyrone Dickens via Storyful
Scroll to continue with content