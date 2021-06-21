Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago
A tornado has damaged more than 100 homes and injured at least five people in suburban Chicago. The storm struck several densely populated communities after dark Sunday night. (June 21)
The Golden Knights are back on level terms in the Stanley Cup semifinals. Nicolas Roy scored his fourth goal of the playoffs at 1:18 of overtime as Vegas defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1.
Trae Young had his worst shooting game of the playoffs as the Hawks leaned on Kevin Huerter to pull off the stunning upset.
Jon Rahm outlasted Louis Oosthuizen at Torrey Pines to win the 121st U.S. Open.
When asked, Rivers said "I don't know" if Simmons can be a point guard on a championship team.
With Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard sidelined, Booker's Suns edged George's Clippers in Game 1.
Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon was placed in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
Matteo Pessina scored the only goal and Italy extended its unbeaten streak to a record-tying 30 matches with a 1-0 victory over Wales on Sunday at the European Championship.
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were ousted from the playoffs on Saturday night.
Reese McGuire had three doubles during a four-hit performance, leading Hyun Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays past the Baltimore Orioles 7-4 Sunday.
Jones oversaw several critical acquisitions that led to the Suns' arrival in the Western Conference finals.
Larson has won three points races and the Cup Series All-Star Race over the last four weeks.
Xherdan Shaqiri scored two goals to give Switzerland a 3-1 victory over Turkey at the European Championship.
Travis Kelce said he decided to get vaccinated after talking with his family.
All eyes will be on pitchers as the sticky stuff crackdown commences, even when they aren't used to the scrutiny.
Who has actually been stealing bases in 2021, and who has been unwilling to run? Fred Zinkie examines.
TAMPA, Fla. — Two more NBA players have been removed from Canada's roster for its current training camp. Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies and Oshae Brissett of the Indiana Pacers are no longer on Canada's 19-player roster after being on the 21-player invitation list. Canada is preparing in Tampa, Fla., for a six-team Olympic qualifying tournament starting June 29 in Victoria. The winner advances to the Tokyo Olympics. Khem Birch of the Toronto Raptors and Kelly Olynyk of the Houston Rocket
LAS VEGAS — Two of Canada's most prominent athletes are part of the ownership group of the National Lacrosse League's new Las Vegas franchise. The NLL says Wayne Gretzky and Steve Nash will join golf star Dustin Johnson and Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai in the ownership group for the expansion team. The league's 15th team will start play in the fall of 2022. Johnson is engaged to Gretzky's daughter, Paulina. Tsai also owns the NLL's San Diego Seals. The Las Vegas team will play at MGM Resorts Int
Canada defeated the Netherlands 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-19) in men's Volleyball Nations League action on Monday in Rimini, Italy. It represented a third consecutive three-set sweep for the Canadians after beating Japan and Germany on the heels of back-to-back losses to France and Poland. Sharone Vernon-Evans, from Scarborough, Ont., had a team-leading 14 points on Monday, followed by team captain John Gordon Perrin of Creston, B.C. and Nicholas Hoag of Sherbrooke, Que., with 11 apiece. Canada has
All nine justices ruled against the NCAA, opening the door for schools to provide education-based benefits for athletes.
Dawn Staley dropped some not so subtle hints that she's interested in NBA jobs.