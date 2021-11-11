Tornado Sirens Wail in Tulsa as Severe Storms Sweep Oklahoma

Tornado sirens wailed in downtown Tulsa as the National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings in Oklahoma’s east during severe thunderstorms.

Much of the state’s east was under a severe thunderstorm watch on Wednesday evening, with isolated tornadoes, wind gusts of up to 70 mph and scattered hail possible.

This video posted to Twitter by Jason Matheson shows lightning flash in downtown Tulsa as the tornado sirens sound. Credit: Jason Matheson via Storyful