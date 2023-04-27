Tornado Sirens Sound in Waco as Several Training Supercells Sweep Central Texas

Tornado sirens sounded in Waco, Texas, as severe storms impacted parts of the Lone Star State on Wednesday, April 26.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said several training supercells were sweeping central Texas and could produce “giant hail, damaging winds, tornadoes, and flash flooding”.

The service urged residents in the region to be “vigilant and weather aware”.

Other verified video shows Waco being pelted by large hail. Credit: Parker Rehm via Storyful