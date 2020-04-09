Tornado Sirens Sound in Indiana as Sky Lit Up With Lightning Flashes

Tornado warnings were issued for central Indiana on the evening of April 8 as severe storms caused lightning to flash across the sky.

This video shows the lightning storm sweeping over southwest Indianapolis. Sirens can be heard blaring, while a voice in the background says: “Time to get to cover, I guess.”

The National Weather Service (NHS) issued a tornado watch for central Indiana at around 7.00 pm. The NHS reported two possible tornados, and subsequent thunderstorms caused damage across the area.

Over 100,000 people were left without power, according to local news reports, with the town of Mooresville suffering major property damage. Credit: COViLeggy-19™ via Storyful