The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a series of tornado warnings in southern Nebraska on the afternoon of Wednesday, December 15, as severe weather swept across the US Midwest.

The NWS instructed residents to “seek shelter” as a line of storms moved through the region.

This video, recorded in Hastings, Nebraska, captures a tornado siren ringing out as storm clouds loom in the distance. Credit: Kayla Katherine via Storyful