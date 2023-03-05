Tornado Rips Through Backyard Near Hillsboro, Ohio

A tornado swept through a backyard in Hillsboro, Ohio, on Friday, March 3, blowing over patio furniture, a barbecue, and a pool cover, video shows.

Jennifer Hammond told Storyful that the tornado came across Ohio State Route 131, went through her backyard, and into the field behind her home.

“It then went right and across into my neighbors yard. You can see the tornado in the back as it goes to the right,” she said.

The National Weather Service confirmed two separate tornados occurred in Hillsboro County on March 3. The tornado seen in this video was rated an EF1, which could carry wind speeds up to 110 mph. Credit: Jennifer Hammond via Storyful

