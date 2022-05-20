Tornado Leaves Path of Destruction in Gaylord, Michigan

A tornado touched down in Gaylord in Otsego County, Michigan, on Friday, May 20, causing damage to “multiple homes and businesses,” according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

This footage, captured by Steven Bischer, shows debris strewn along West Main Street in Gaylord. Bischer also captured images of a truck turned upside down and damage to several other nearby buildings.

MSP said there were no confirmed deaths and that ambulances were transporting injured people to local hospitals. Credit: Steven Bischer via Storyful