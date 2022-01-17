Tornado Injures Three People and Destroys Mobile Homes in Fort Myers, Florida

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed a EF-2 tornado touched down in Fort Myers, Florida, on the morning of Sunday, January 16, injuring three people and destroying dozens of structures.

The tornado reached estimated peak winds of 118 mph, the NWS said. According to local news reports, the tornado destroyed 31 mobile homes and severely damaged 51 more.

This video taken by Jason Scoggins shows the tornado kicking up debris. Credit: Jason Scoggins via Storyful