This is the incredible moment a missing hiker buried under snow managed to wave down a rescue chopper - with only his head and one arm free.The footage, filmed by paramedic Mathieu Lambert, shows the man desperately waving with his only free limb as the helicopter shined a light on the mountain.The young man, who has not been named, had been ski touring in the Lidairdes region of Switzerland when an avalanche hit.His family alerted rescue services when he didn't return on time.SWNS