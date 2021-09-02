'Tornado Emergency' Declared in Parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania

The National Weather Service declared a "tornado emergency’ in parts of New Jersey near the state capital and adjoining areas in Pennsylvania on September 1, as remnants of Hurricane Ida lashed the eastern seaboard with extreme weather.

This footage, recorded in Burlington City, New Jersey, shows a funnel cloud moving through the area.

Tornadoes were confirmed earlier on Wednesday in Maryland. Farther north, a tornado watch was in effect until early Thursday in parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Credit: Brad Cardis via Storyful