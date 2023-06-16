Tornado devastates the town of Perryton, Texas

STORY: Images obtained by Reuters showed the scale of destruction in Perryton, about 110 miles (176 km) northeast of Amarillo, close to the Oklahoma state line. Trailer homes were torn apart and left in rubble, while public infrastructure such as utility poles and telephone lines were broken, bringing traffic in some areas to a standstill.

At least 30 homes were damaged or destroyed in Perryton, ABC's Amarillo affiliate KVII-TV reported, and firefighters were still rescuing victims at 6 p.m. (2300 GMT). It said the town may have been struck by three tornadoes.

Mayor Kerry Symons said the twister caused deaths in Perryton, which has a population of about 8,000, but he would not say how many fatalities until Friday (June 16) morning.