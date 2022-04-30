Tornado Destroys Vehicles, Damages YMCA East of Wichita

A tornado left a trail of debris and downed power lines in Andover, Kansas, on Friday evening, April 29, police said.

Footage filmed by Isaac Anthemides shows debris and damage, including overturned vehicles, at the Andover YMCA on April 30.

Local news reports showed several destroyed homes, while a local elementary school reported damage to their building.

The Andover Fire Department said minor injuries were reported, but no fatalities, KAKE reported. Credit: Isaac Anthemides via Storyful

