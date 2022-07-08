Tornado Damages Several Houses in Alberta

Several homes were damaged by a tornado near Sundre, Alberta, on July 7, according to police.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police told CTV that between six and nine houses were damaged by a tornado in Mountain View County, but there were no fatalities. Police told CBC that one person suffered minor injuries.

Twitter user @NinesCatudio recorded footage of the damage and told Storyful: “This is quite an unusual event for us. Prior to that, we had four hours of downpour and pea-sized hail. The warning came about 15 minutes before the touchdown.” Credit: @NinesCatudio via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rescuers evacuate residents amid floods in southern China

    STORY: "There is no umbrella for the baby, the baby needs an umbrella!" a firefighter shouted, as other rescuers wrapped a plastic sheet over one of two young children.Across China this year, as many as 487 rivers have exceeded their flood warning levels, while over 1.2 million people have been evacuated, with direct economic losses hitting nearly 65 billion yuan ($9.7 billion) so far.

  • Should the Leafs make a play for pending free agent Colin White?

    The Ottawa Senators have placed forward Colin White on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. Despite his history of injury, White is still just 25 years old and could provide useful value for the Maple Leafs at fourth-line centre.

  • Wet'suwet'en leader charged with criminal contempt over Coastal GasLink pipeline blockade

    Crown prosecutors have decided to pursue a criminal contempt charge against a key Indigenous leader of a movement to stop Coastal GasLink's natural gas pipeline construction on Wet'suwet'en traditional territory in northern British Columbia. The decision to charge Sleydo', also known as Molly Wickham, and three other protestors was made public virtually in the B.C. Supreme Court in Prince George on Thursday. Sleydo' — who is Wet'suwet'en — lives with her family on traditional territory near the

  • Police called to suspect's home 'a number' of times before July 4 shooting

    Police have been called to the home of the alleged Highland Park parade shooter "a number of times" since 2002, Lake County Police Deputy Chief Chris Covelli tells ABC News. Very few incidents involved the suspected shooter, 21-year-old Robert Crimo III, according to Covelli. Documents released by the city Thursday show that in one instance, police conducted a well-being check on April 29, 2019, a week after Crimo "attempted to commit suicide by machette [sic]."

  • Biden meetings with Saudi king will include Crown Prince Mohammed, says White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will hold bilateral talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his leadership team, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, when he visits the Middle East next week, a White House spokesman said on Thursday. The U.S. president's sensitive trip will test his ability to reset relations with Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince, who he previously denounced as a pariah. Biden needs oil-rich Saudi Arabia's help at a time of high gasoline prices at home and as he encourages efforts to end the war in Yemen after the Saudis recently extended a ceasefire there.

  • Pitchers the Jays can trade for to fix their issues on the mound

    The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Vallee, Erlam satisfied with a fifth in 3m synchro at world diving championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi