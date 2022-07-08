Tornado Damages Several Houses in Alberta

Several homes were damaged by a tornado near Sundre, Alberta, on July 7, according to police.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police told CTV that between six and nine houses were damaged by a tornado in Mountain View County, but there were no fatalities. Police told CBC that one person suffered minor injuries.

Twitter user @NinesCatudio recorded footage of the damage and told Storyful: “This is quite an unusual event for us. Prior to that, we had four hours of downpour and pea-sized hail. The warning came about 15 minutes before the touchdown.” Credit: @NinesCatudio via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]