Tornado damages homes in Indiana neighborhood

STORY: Footage shared on social media captured the terrifying sight of a tornado tearing through the city of Greenwood in Johnson County, hurling debris into the air.

Johnson County Sheriff Duane E. Burgess confirmed extensive damage to neighbourhoods and homes. Burgess appealed to the public to avoid the affected area, while several road closures were already in effect.

There had not been a full assessment of the damage and casualties in Johnson County, but officials confirmed one person had died in Martin County as a result of the storm, as the National Weather Service continued its tornado watch in the state through Sunday evening.