The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flurry of tornado warnings in Wisconsin on Wednesday, June 15, as thunderstorms lashed the state.

Shortly after 4 pm, the NWS office in La Crosse tweeted that a confirmed tornado was “headed toward Oakdale,” urging people in the area to take cover.

This footage of a large funnel cloud was posted on Wednesday afternoon by Tyler Hansen, who said he recorded it near Oakdale. Credit: Tyler Hansen via Storyful