Tornado Causes Death in Dalton, Minnesota

At least one person died after a tornado swept through Otter Tail County, Minnesota, on July 8, local police reported.

The National Weather Service issued a warning for the tornado which impacted an area northeast of Dalton, authorities said.

“The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office emergency operations team is searching the tornado impact area east of Dalton to the northeast in an impact zone of about 6-9 miles,” local police said.

Footage shared to social media showed a suspected tornado as viewed from the I94 highway near Dalton. Credit: @telepathic_orb via Storyful