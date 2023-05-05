Tornado causes damage in Compton/Carson areas

Reuters Videos

STORY: This solar farm 'mows' the lawn with some wooly workersThe farm says they got tired of wasting their own energy keeping grass trimAnd that they turned to sheep as a greener and more powerful method[Rexhep Rrudhani, Shepherd]“They realised that mowing the lawn was very hard and they asked me whether I can bring my sheep. I said yes and I brought my sheep here. The plant’s manager gave me the water for the sheep because they have a well that is 90 meters deep. This is necessary during summer. When I do sheep shearing, I always do it here because they also provide me with free electricity. I want to thank them for everything because they are helping me a lot.”More than 12,000 solar panels are installed at the farmAnd more than 100 sheep and some goats keep the grass tidy twice a weekPlants like this will be key for Kosovo's plans to phase out coal by 2050