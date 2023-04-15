Torkelson's game-tying single
Spencer Torkelson lines an RBI single to left field, plating Javier Báez to tie the game in the bottom of the 8th inning against the Giants
Spencer Torkelson lines an RBI single to left field, plating Javier Báez to tie the game in the bottom of the 8th inning against the Giants
Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez was removed from Thursday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays after he lost track of how many outs there were and ran into a double play. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch removed Báez in the third, one inning after Báez’s gaffe on the bases. “If you watch the last couple of series, we’ve made a number of mental mistakes, and the one thing we can control is our preparedness and our readiness,” Hinch said after the Tigers' 3-1 victory. “It’s a message to our whole team that we’ve got to clean that up.”
Waiting two weeks to experience their first loss of the season didn’t make defeat any easier for the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays lost their first game following a record-tying 13-0 start as Colin Poche forced in two runs with bases-loaded walks and second baseman Brandon Lowe made a key error in a four-run fifth inning that lifted the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-3 win on Friday night. “Losing always sucks,” Lowe said.
Cody Bellinger didn't get into the box fast enough after acknowledging Dodgers fans.
From elite defensive play to Bo Bichette's scorching start, here are five metrics that bode well for the Blue Jays early on.
The 5,921-square-foot home has views of Bimini Bay from every room.
The front office was reportedly unhappy with Nurse and "let him hear about it."
Greg Maddux shared his admiration for Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, comparing him to legends of the game.
Cody Bellinger was a budding superstar with the Dodgers until injuries and several changes to his swing led to three miserable seasons at the plate.
CALGARY — Hockey Canada has announced its roster for the upcoming 2023 men's under-18 world championship. The roster includes 22 players (three goalies, seven defencemen and 12 forwards), eight of which won gold for Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup last summer. Canada is looking to bounce back after losing 6-5 to Finland in last year's world championship quarterfinals. Three players are returning from that team: Tanner Howe, Matthew Wood and Lukas Dragicevic. Jeff Truitt of the Western Hock
DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog just couldn't get his surgically repaired right knee ready for another playoff run. That's why, on the eve of the postseason, the Colorado Avalanche captain made the announcement Thursday he would be watching his teammates defend their Stanley Cup title from the sideline. “We’ve given it our best shot," said Landeskog, who missed the entire regular season following surgery in October. “It hasn’t worked out.” Landeskog's injury stems back to the 2020 bubble season
Panthers-Bruins is a truly Presidential showdown.
NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected after an umpire checked Domingo Germán extensively following three perfect innings Saturday and allowed the New York Yankees pitcher to remain in the game. Germán was checked after the top of the third by crew chief James Hoye and again when he came onto the field during the top of the fourth. Yankees manager Aaron Boone and team translator Marlon Abreu joined the discussion, which led to a 5 1/2-minute gap between the end of the
On Thursday's episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the Super Bowl champ shared that his older brother's car got stolen while he visited a strip club
It's safe to say Connor McDavid's 2022-23 season is the best we've seen recently, but how does it stand up to the best on record?
The 22-time Grand Slam champion surrendered a one-set and 4-2 lead to lose 4-6 7-5 6-4.
Best trade of the season? Best free agent signing? Biggest hit of the year? Here are the NHL awards you didn't know you needed.
The Pittsburgh Penguins cleaned house on Friday after missing the postseason for the first time in 16 years.
Jimmy Walker was feeling like his old self after his second straight 6-under 65 on Friday — and so was Masters champion Jon Rahm halfway through the RBC Heritage. Walker had his third straight round in the 60s overall to post a two-day total of 12-under 130 at Harbour Town, three shots better than Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele. Rahm, who won at Augusta National last week — his second career major championship and his fourth PGA Tour win this season — recovered from his opening 1-over 72 on Thursday with a 64 to move to 6-under.
USAC sprint car racer Justin Owen's car made a shriek as it went airborne. Moments later, sirens screamed as EMTs performed CPR. People began to cry.
Police CCTV footage of Shannon Marsden, mother of 10-month-old Finley Boden, pushing Finley around Chesterfield town centre on Christmas Eve 2020, and of Stephen Boden, father of 10-month-old Finley Boden, pushing Finley into a Tesco Express in Great Whittington, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, at 7.16pm, which is the last time the baby was seen alive before his fatal collapse in the early hours of Christmas Day.Source: PA, Derbyshire Police