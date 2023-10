ABC News

Rep. Jim Jordan lost his first bid for the speakership -- the latest in a chaotic battle for the gavel after the historic ouster of Kevin McCarthy earlier this month. After two weeks of legislative paralysis, the House began voting Tuesday on the nomination of Jordan, a conservative firebrand, staunch Donald Trump loyalist and founding member of the House Freedom Caucus. Jordan won an internal GOP contest for the nomination after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise bowed out of the race, but he faces an uphill battle in securing the 217 votes needed to win the gavel.