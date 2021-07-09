Toppled Tree Lands on House as Tropical Storm Elsa Hits South Carolina

A tree partially landed on the roof of a home in Hilton Head Island as strong wind and heavy rain rolled into parts of South Carolina, on July 8, as Tropical Storm Elsa moved north.

As of the afternoon of July 8, Elsa had moved into North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.

Melanie Smith captured the video from the vacation rental she was sharing with her fiance.

“We heard a tree crack and then take out the deck behind our vacation rental. A couple of branches punctured the ceiling, one being directly above our heads in the master bedroom,” said Smith. “We just had to wait and hope that no trees fell on top of us. Luckily, they fell around us instead.” Credit: Melanie Smith via Storyful