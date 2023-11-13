Top ways Americans plan to express gratitude this holiday season

New research shows that the average American expresses gratitude more than 2,200 times each year. The survey of 2,000 Americans aged 21 and above delved into the daily habits of people when it comes to practicing thankfulness daily and during the holiday season The poll found that on an average day, a person says the phrase "thank you" six times. More than half of those surveyed claimed that they've been saying "thank you" more frequently compared to the previous year, with 57% acknowledging this uptick. However, mere words aren't always sufficient when it comes to expressing gratitude. According to the survey’s respondents, gratitude is best defined as the appreciation they hold for individuals who have made a positive impact on their lives (62%), and the sense of thankfulness they experience for things that affect them on a daily basis (57%). For another 28%, gratitude involves taking action to reciprocate kindness and genuine gestures. Conducted by OnePoll for Josh Cellars, the survey also found that a majority of those polled aim to practice some form of gratitude on a daily basis (83%). To achieve this, forty percent of those surveyed even maintain a written "gratitude list," and an additional 25% express their gratitude verbally. Apart from their families, Americans predominantly feel grateful towards their friends (55%) and neighbors (51%). But perhaps more surprisingly, those polled are feeling the love even for their bosses, with 50% saying they're showing gratitude for their supervisors this year. Other surprising individuals in their lives people express gratitude for include their hairstylists (41%) and service workers (28%). The reasons for this gratitude? They vary greatly, but Americans are inspired to express their appreciation for folks "making a difference in the community" or being "supportive," "helping in times of hardship," and often just the ability to "relate to their experiences. Compared to the previous year, 55% of respondents believe they have more to be thankful for this year, such as their homes (63%), good health (54%), their pets (51%), favorite food or drinks (45%), and their jobs (43%). The survey conducted also highlighted gratitude in relation to the upcoming holiday season. Results showed that 77% of respondents felt more grateful during the holidays than any other time of the year, with 75% expressing their gratitude more often as well. During this time, 76% of those surveyed felt more connected to their loved ones, and 46% noticed that others expressed their gratitude more, too. To show their appreciation for those they are thankful for during this season, people polled chose to give personalized gifts (53%). Others choose instead to engage in heartfelt conversations (53%) or leave video or voice messages (47%). Some even went the extra mile by performing specific acts of kindness, such as taking out the neighbors' trash, lending money to a friend, preparing dinner for their partners, or helping friends get to the airport before a vacation. “I started Josh Cellars in honor of my dad, Josh, as an expression of my gratitude for all he did for me over the years,” says brand founder, Joseph Carr. “I think it’s important for people to make time to reflect on who and what they are thankful for and find ways to demonstrate their appreciation in a meaningful way, especially during the holidays.” The study also discovered that a significant majority (81%) of those surveyed continue to feel grateful even after the holiday season has ended. These feelings are not confined to a specific time of year, as 53% say they also experience gratitude on their loved ones' birthdays, 52% on Mother's Day, and 48% on Father's Day. While many try to keep gratitude in mind regularly, 73% admit that the busyness of life often makes it challenging to remember to be thankful for the things in their lives. Nevertheless, nearly two-thirds of respondents plan to reflect on 2023 at the year's end to take stock of all that has transpired (64%). An impressive 80% of respondents have set a goal to make gratitude a regular practice in 2024, even in the midst of their busy lives. Survey methodology: This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans 21+ was commissioned by Josh Cellars between October 13 and October 17, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).