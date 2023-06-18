Top US diplomat Blinken visits China amid frosty ties

STORY: Having postponed a February trip after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over U.S. airspace, Blinken is set to become the highest-ranking U.S. government official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

Blinken was seen arriving at his hotel on Sunday ahead of talks with senior Chinese leaders. During his June 18-19 trip, he is expected to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, China's top diplomat Wang Yi and possibly President Xi Jinping, and work to establish open and durable communication channels to ensure the strategic rivalry between the two countries does not spiral into conflict.

It will be a trip also closely followed by the rest of the world as any escalation between superpowers could have worldwide repercussions on everything from financial markets to trade routes and practices, and global supply chains.