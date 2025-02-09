Top storylines entering Super Bowl LIX 'NFL GameDay Morning'
"NFL GameDay Morning" reveal their top storylines entering Super Bowl LIX.
The Chiefs are going for the first three-peat in NFL history in Kelce's 12th season in the NFL.
Moss stepped away from the show in December to undergo surgery.
Eight of our nine experts agree on the champion and MVP. As for Saquon Barkley's yardage total, Kendrick Lamar's halftime guest and more, answers were more scattered over the map.
The Eagles and Chiefs meet in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.
There has been a slight movement on the total for Super Bowl LIX.
Saquon Barkley provided the highlight of the NFL season when he jumped backwards over a Jacksonville defender. But it was hardly the first time he'd shown his leaping prowess.
Carson Wentz is back to the Super Bowl, with a familiar opponent.
The Patriots are entering a new era after hiring Mike Vrabel as head coach.
Sunday marks the first official day of spring training, the annual ramp-up to the regular season.
The president is also expected to sit for an interview with Fox News to be aired before the game.
This episode of McCoy & Van Noy dives into the Super Bowl LIX matchup set for Sunday, as well as interviews with Rams WR Puka Nacua, Saints DE Cams Jordan and journalist Bomani Jones all live from Radio Row in New Orleans.
Your favorite NFL insiders—Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein, Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab—join forces live from the Toyota Land Cruiser set at Super Bowl LIX to go behind the scenes on the latest headlines, trade talks and coaching moves that are shaping the future of the NFL.
A shooting during last year's Super Bowl parade left one woman dead and 22 people injured.
The Chiefs are chasing a third straight Super Bowl championship.
A fun Super Bowl matchup will provide plenty to talk about beforehand.
Kansas City has a chance to earn a historic three-peat at Super Bowl 59, but Reid says that's not what the team is focusing on.
This will be Torbert's second career Super Bowl.
Olsen has two more years left on his deal with Fox.
The Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to even get within one win of a Super Bowl three-peat.
Fans are angry over what they perceive as preferential treatment.