Top story for 2025: Who will land multi-billion dollar UFC TV rights deal?
Ariel Helwani discusses his key stories to watch in the upcoming year, highlighting the UFC and ESPN TV rights deal that expires in 2025.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde revisit the quality of the first round of the College Football Playoff. They discuss if the TV ratings indicate the playoff needs to avoid expanding further and provide suggestions on how to fix the opening slate.
Edwards has been fined three times in the past five weeks, totaling $135,000.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy recap the Ravens’ dominant Week 15 win over the Steelers, featuring Lamar Jackson’s 5-TD game and Kyle’s milestone 10.5-sack season. They discuss the NFL’s wildest Christmas traditions, including Joe Burrow’s samurai swords, and reflect on Gerald’s decision to choose Carolina over Baltimore. Plus, standout performances, playoff implications, and bold Week 17 predictions.
There is also movement from college leaders to adjust the eligibility rule in a way that grants athletes five playing seasons in a five-year time span.
The NFL has recognized that the Vikings and Packers have more to play for than the Eagles and the already eliminated Cowboys.
The Mets are bringing back Sean Manaea, who had a career year in 2024.
The Broncos agreed to flex their game against the Chargers to Thursday night ... and lost. Was that the wrong call?
If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.
The Red Sox added veteran arm Walker Buehler to their new-look rotation.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers his thoughts on key results from Week 16's Sunday action.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the passing of baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, the hot first-base market, the Phillies making a trade for pitching and catch you up on all the other deals in baseball.
Alex Caruso landed in Oklahoma City last offseason, and he became eligible for an extension on Saturday.
In this episode of Inside Coverage, hosts Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab dive into every game from Week 16 of NFL action.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
Team Woods and Team Langer each finished the final round at 28-under, setting a new scoring record for the tournament.
Minnesota could be on a collision course with Detroit in Week 18 for the NFC's top spot.
Luzardo is coming off an injury-filled 2024 but will be a big boost to the Phillies' rotation if he can stay healthy.
NBA teams leading by 22 going into the fourth quarter were 796–0 during the past five years.
The Fighting Irish beat the Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff opener on Friday night.
Henderson played for nine teams in his 25-year MLB career and won two World Series and an AL MVP award.