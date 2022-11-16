Top rights body pressures Mexico over missing students

STORY: Commissioners from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) presented their most recent report on the matter at the Ayotzinapa school, where they were welcomed by parents of the missing students with marigold necklaces.

The report said efforts by officials to cover up what happened to the students in the southwestern city of Iguala in September 2014 appeared to be part of a "structural pattern" of abuses in Mexico, and that the country has an "international obligation to provide a satisfactory explanation" about the fate of the students.

After the previous Mexican administration said they were abducted by corrupt police working with a local drug gang and murdered, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government in August published new findings, calling the incident a "state crime" and pointing to army involvement. But authorities later withdrew over 20 arrest warrants that had been issued against chiefly military officials.

The IACHR said despite its desire to resolve the case, the new government had failed to remove "persistent structures within the state apparatus that sought to cover up the crime."

"The information that has been gathered can be used in an effective way to identify the participation of the armed forces in the events of the 26 and 27 (of September 2014),”" said IACHR commissioner Esmeralda Arosemena de Troitino.

"We want to tell the Mexican State that we put the Ayotzinapa issue in the foreground, that the victims of this case deserve a response from the government. We made a road plan out of our report."