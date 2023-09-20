Top RB battle set for Thursday
Two of the top running backs in the area are set to share the field on Thursday night in a battle of unbeatens.
Two of the top running backs in the area are set to share the field on Thursday night in a battle of unbeatens.
Embattled head coach Mike Babcock's phone-related stunts extended beyond just his team's players, apparently.
This rule is rarely enforced in Major League Baseball games.
SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. owes a slew of top-ranking sports teams and leagues millions of dollars. In a preliminary list filed by the sports drink company which obtained creditor protection last week, BioSteel details more than $439 million in amounts owed to a range of businesses including manufacturers, distributors and retailers. Of the sports entities listed, the National Hockey League's merchandising and licensing affiliate NHL Enterprises is the top creditor with
The Canadian clubs swapped assets on Tuesday after reports that Montreal was looking to move DeSmith given their crowded crease.
Parsons was on his show “The Edge with Micah Parsons” and discussed his admiration for Colorado and Deion Sanders and his disgust at the late-hit Travis Hunter suffered.
UFC heavyweight Mohammed Usman speaks to BBC Sport about how personal tragedy fuels him and why he has to "embrace the emotions".
On a historic draft day for the PWHL, Montreal came away with some of the biggest names available to supplement an already excellent core.
The best F1 race of the season, and an excellent showcase for one of the best all-round sports packages on telly at the moment, Sky’s coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix had a bit of everything and was the stand-out sporting TV event of the weekend.
A Spanish court has dismissed a lawsuit by disgraced ex-soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales against coach Javier Clemente who had called Rubiales a "dangerous and ambitious guy" seeking "to get rich", qualifying his comments as free speech. In its ruling seen by Reuters on Monday and dated Sept. 1 - amid an unrelated scandal over Rubiales' behaviour at the Women's World Cup last month - the Madrid court said that "we are dealing with a pure exercise of the right to freely express an opinion about a person who, moreover, is a public figure". Rubiales declined to comment, and Clemente, who was Spain national men's team coach during the 1990s, was not available for comment.
Great Britain will play Novak Djokovic’s Serbia in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup in Malaga in November.
Here is a ranking of teams mentioned on The Lowe Post based on their chances of acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The 19-year-old Grand Slam champ enjoyed a special night with friends and family in Delray Beach, Florida
DENVER (AP) — Jerry Rosburg isn't walking through that door to save the Denver Broncos' head coach from himself like he did a year ago. When the Broncos jumped out to a 21-3 lead against Washington on Sunday, it seemed the safest of bets that coach Sean Payton would improve to 73-0, including playoffs, when his teams held a lead of 18 points or more. Russell Wilson's teams in Seattle had never blown that big of a lead. Denver's defense had sacked Sam Howell three times, rookie speedsters Marvin
SpaceX showed a goat illustration at its Starbase spaceport which caught the attention of Haddington Town AFC. It invited Elon Musk to buy the club.
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and boy there is quite a bit of panic after Week 2. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens do their best to react to everyone's submissions. Behrens also provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 3.
The top four remain unchanged, but our latest NFL power rankings feature some movement up high, including the Saints and Steelers rising.
TORONTO — Every time fans with pasted-on moustaches are shown on the Rogers Centre Jumbotron, all the Toronto Blue Jays start elbowing Davis Schneider, telling him to look. The disguises are a loving tribute to the 24-year-old Schneider, who has rocked the distinctive facial hair since the film "Top Gun: Maverick" came out in May 2022. But when Schneider debuted for Toronto with a splash on Aug. 4, hitting a home run in his first-ever Major League at bat, Blue Jays fans started wearing their own
VANCOUVER — The Laver Cup may lack the star power of its previous iterations with no Grand Slam or world champions taking the court at Rogers Arena, but tournament co-founder Roger Federer is convinced there will be quality tennis on display in Vancouver. Last year's event featured Federer, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal all representing Team Europe. "It was always going to be hard, especially with my retirement," Federer said about having the other three players compete in this ye
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nick Chubb has spent the better part of a decade as the heart and soul of the Cleveland Browns. There is no player more respected in the locker room. No player more committed on the field. All of which made the sight of the star running back being carted off in the second quarter of a 26-22 loss to Pittsburgh on Monday night — his left knee shredded, his season over — gut-wrenching. “It (freaking) hurts,” defensive end Myles Garrett said. The 27-year-old four-time Pro Bowler ha
There's plenty of star power to be had at forward. Let's examine the fantasy hockey draft landscape at the priority position.