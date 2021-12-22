The top policy issue to watch for in 2022

There are many issues on the horizon that the Canadian government will have to deal with in the new year, including the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic, ongoing labour shortages and rising inflation. But there’s one policy that the Public Policy Forum’s Sean Speer says will play a significant role in outlining the government’s top priorities, its plan for the post-pandemic recovery and how to start repairing Canada’s public finances.

On this episode of Editor’s Edition, Speer explains that the top policy issue he will be keeping an eye on is the federal budget, set to be released in the spring. “The federal budget of 2022 will be a major part of the policy architecture for this government,” he said.