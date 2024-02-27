Top Plays from New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

In since-deleted messages posted to his social media account, LeBron James defended his son, Bronny, against projections about his NBA future.
There were no TKOs on the UFC Mexico prelims, but one fan scored two knockdowns at the start of the main card.
The Chiefs players went to brunch to celebrate their Super Bowl LVIII championship over the weekend. But this one was held in Las Vegas.
On the same night Caitlin Clark was adding to her NCAA women's basketball scoring record before a packed house in Indiana, and a national audience on television, the Iowa sensation was losing ground to the most prolific active scorer in her sport. In a gymnasium smaller than those of many high schools, where hundreds of fans scattered across sets of retractable bleachers, Grace Beyer was pouring in 40 points for the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in a close loss to Cottey College. Beyer added another 32 points on Saturday in a win over Hannibal-LaGrange, breaking Miriam Walker-Samuels' record for an NAIA school and moving her into fifth place in college basketball history.
CALGARY — Rachel Homan reclaimed the Canadian women's curling championship seven years after her last one with a 5-4 win over Jennifer Jones on Sunday. Homan and longtime teammate Emma Miskew won their fourth titles and lead Sarah Wilkes her second. It was the first for Homan's third Tracy Fleury. "Unbelievable," Homan said. "Tracy Fleury is an unbelievable competitor and so happy we can win it with her. "Phenomenal to be able to do it with my kids here. One's missing back at home because he doe
Joey Logano and the Penske No. 22 team attempted to give the driver an advantage from the front row of the Ambetter Health 400 by adding webbing to his left glove.
While the development of MLB pitchers doesn't encourage big innings pitched totals, the market certainly rewards it.
Lionel Messi, the 2022 World Cup champion, has reached 500 million followers on Instagram this weekend.
NEW YORK (AP) — Miami's Jimmy Butler and New Orleans' Naji Marshall have been suspended for one game apiece for instigating an on-court altercation, the NBA announced Sunday. The incident happened during the Heat-Pelicans game Friday night. Miami's Thomas Bryant and New Orleans' Jose Alvarado were both handed three-game suspensions for fighting and leaving the bench area. Miami's Nikola Jovic also got a one-game suspension for leaving the bench area and entering the altercation, the league said.
REGINA — A case of old hockey cards containing the game's Great One has fetched more than $3.7 million after it was uncovered in a Regina home. Heritage Auctions says the winning bidder bought the case of 16 sealed boxes of O-Pee-Chee's 1979 hockey card collection, amounting to more than 10,000 cards. The auctioneer says the case could include 25 or more highly coveted Wayne Gretzky rookie cards. A man in Regina had kept the case in a packed storage room. The auctioneer says the longtime collect
Just two years ago, a cash-strapped Jake Knapp was steering inebriated revelers towards the nightclub exit. On Sunday, the American steered in a putt for almost $1.46 million.
The CEO of Ford Motor Co. insisted on a resolution into the investigation of Red Bull team principal Christian Horner in a letter sent to the team, a copy of which was obtained Sunday by The Associated Press. The letter dated Friday from Ford CEO Jim Farley expressed his displeasure with “the unresolved allegations of inappropriate behavior by Red Bull Racing leadership.” Farley noted it had been 11 days since Ford, which is set to become Red Bull’s engine supplier in 2026, first requested further information into the investigation Red Bull's parent company announced on Feb. 5 into allegations made against Horner by a team employee.
Arch Pardy, a resident of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, is one of the parents who heard from their children participating in the N.L. Winter Games about sleeping on the floor. His son, who plays for Team Indigenous, wasn't given a cot or an air mattress, but a thin foam mattress. (Cherie Wheeler/CBC)Some parents of athletes at the N.L. Winter Games in Gander are raising concerns about the accommodations for their children. Some Labrador athletes on Team Indigenous, a team that represents Indigenous at
A Saskatchewan family just turned a case of hockey cards into millions of dollars.
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled goaltender Joseph Woll from his conditioning stint with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies, the NHL club announced Monday. Woll stopped 36 of 37 shots in the Marlies' 4-1 win at Laval on Friday. It was the 25-year-old's first game action since he sustained a high ankle sprain in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 win at Ottawa on Dec. 7. Woll had an 8-5-1 record with a 2.80 goals-against average and .916 save percentage before the injury. The Leafs hav
With just seven weeks to go until the end of the regular season, here is where every NBA team ranks based on their 2024 championship odds.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin a crucial four-game western road trip without forward Bryan Rust. The 31-year-old Rust stayed behind in Pittsburgh while dealing with an upper-body injury sustained in the third period of a 7-6 win over Philadelphia on Sunday. Rust's 18 goals are third on the team behind captain Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel. The 10-year veteran has been coming on strong of late, with seven goals in his last eight games, including two agains
The most important lesson Immanuel Quickley has learned in his 22 games with the Toronto Raptors is to be aggressive. Quickley was acquired by the Raptors in a trade at the end of 2023 and was immediately slotted into the team’s starting lineup as its point guard. Since then, head coach Darko Rajakovic has drilled into Quickley that the key to his new role is to push the pace of play as his minutes have gone up from 24 per game with the New York Knicks to 32.3 with Toronto. “I feel like when I'm
There's no doubt as to who is the No. 1-ranked player in fantasy baseball this season. But who could knock him off that spot? Fred Zinkie reveals his candidates.
Eric Bieniemy is a Super Bowl winner. He helped craft the career of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He's headed to UCLA because of the shameful NFL.