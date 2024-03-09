Top Plays from New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic

Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Dončić became the first player in NBA history to record a 35+ point triple-double in four straight games as his side outlasted the Miami Heat, 114-108, on Thursday.
REGINA — Brendan Bottcher shortened his road to the final of the Canadian men's curling championship, but not without drama in a 9-7 playoff win Friday over Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen. Bottcher led by a point coming home with hammer. The 10th end paused for almost four minutes while the ramifications of a rock burned by his team were sorted out. Lead Ben Hebert's broom head clicked third Marc Kennedy's thrown stone in motion when he and second Brent Gallant crossed brooms. "Not my first burnt ro
NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe and Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane were among the players issued fines by the NHL on Friday. McCabe was fined the maximum of US$5,000 allowable under the NHL/NHL Players' Association collective bargaining agreement for cross-checking Boston forward Brad Marchand in the first period of the Bruins 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday. The hit at 3:53 of the first period came moments after McCabe had been assessed an interference penal
One of the greatest golf shots you'll ever see.
TORONTO — Brad Treliving was willing to make a splash heading into the NHL trade deadline. The Maple Leafs general manager instead settled for a depth addition following two moves aimed at bolstering his blue-line corps. Toronto will now hope any other question marks can be answered from within. "There's certainly some areas I really like," Treliving said of his team's play shortly after Friday's 3 p.m. cutoff passed. "There's areas that we need to improve upon. We tried to make some moves to ad
The golf conversation continues to be dominated by the PGA Tour-LIV Golf rift.
The Lakers star was front row as the USC Trojans defeated the Arizona Sun Devils on Thursday in Los Angeles
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oklahoma City forward Bismack Biyombo appeared to collapse while standing in front of the Thunder bench during the second quarter of Wednesday night's game at the Portland Trail Blazers. It wasn't immediately clear if Biyombo was injured. He fell as the team went to the sideline in a timeout. During a lengthy delay, a wheelchair was brought on to the court but it was never used. Biyombo was helped off and headed for the locker room. Biyombo, a 13-year NBA veteran, was playi
Somewhere, Arnold Palmer is smiling.
REGINA — A Koe made the playoffs at the Canadian men's curling championship and it wasn't four-time champion Kevin. Younger brother Jamie skipped a territories team to the Brier playoffs for just the second time in his 17 appearances and first since 2012 by stealing a point in an extra end in a 9-8 win over Prince Edward Island's Tyler Smith on Thursday. Smith was attempting to lead P.E.I. into the playoffs for the first time in 28 years. His draw in the 10th end to get to the button wrecked on
Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard and her family recently showed off their competitive spirit on "Family Feud Canada."
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby has seen a lot during his nearly two decades in the NHL. Championships. Scoring titles. MVPs. Not since his rookie season 18 years ago, however, has the longtime Pittsburgh Penguins captain seen this: his team likely relegated to spoiler as it plays out the string, the familiar faces he's relied on for so long disappearing one by one. “It's a new experience for sure,” Crosby said Thursday night after a lifeless 6-0 home loss to Washington. As Crosby spoke, Jake Gu
New York Rangers' K'Andre Miller leads this week's defensemen pickups, as the trade deadline concludes Friday afternoon.
The Buffalo Bills released five players, including ones acquired in what proved to be a franchise-altering 2017 draft-day trade for the Chiefs.
Stephen Roche and his golf partner got quite a show at Heritage Golf and Country Club in Victoria, Australia.
Leave it to the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights to pull off what could be the biggest deal at the NHL’s trade deadline on Friday. After the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers slugged it out in adding talent to shore up their respective rosters with offense and experience, the Golden Knights sneaked in under the deadline to land Tomas Hertl in a trade with San Jose. Hertl, who has enjoyed nine 15-goal seasons in his 11-year career, provides the Golden Knights offensive d
Votto had been without a team after the Reds declined his option for the 2024 season.
Onlookers have likened it something out of Star Wars, while others just think it’s plain ugly. But a leading cycling team hopes that its futuristic-looking new helmet will lead to a “big improvement” in time trial performance.
BROSSARD, Que. — Kent Hughes searched for months to break up his team’s unusual three-goalie logjam. As the trade deadline neared, that opportunity finally opened up. The Montreal Canadiens general manager sent goaltender Jake Allen to the New Jersey Devils for a 2025 conditional third-round draft pick in his only trade on NHL deadline day. "We had been talking with teams for months,” Hughes said Friday at CN Sports Complex, the Canadiens’ practice facility. “But it's really this week that we re
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon sauntered across the room in his skates after an optional practice to introduce himself to Casey Mittelstadt, the team's newest center. One introduction down, several more to go. MacKinnon and his Colorado Avalanche teammates have quite a few new names, faces and playing styles to learn in a hurry. The front office has been quite busy before the trade deadline tinkering with the roster in an effort to spark a deep playoff run. Fresh off adding Mittelstadt