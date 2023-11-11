Top Plays from Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Canadian Press

BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Brooke Henderson was bothered by seeing so many low scores before she even teed off Thursday on the LPGA Tour. She just went out and putted for birdie on every hole, opening with an 8-under 62 for a one-shot lead in The Annika. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., made a long birdie putt on her final hole, the par-3 ninth, for a 29 on the front nine to move past a group that included Jin Young Ko and Patty Tavatanakit. “Up until this year, ball-striking has definitely been a