Top Plays from Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama's celebratory tossing of a basketball into the stands was costly. The NBA fined the San Antonio rookie $25,000 on Sunday for the act, which came at the end of Friday's 130-126 overtime win for the Spurs over the New York Knicks. Wembanyama caught a long pass for a steal on the game's final play, wrapped his arms around the ball, high-fived a courtside fan and then tossed the ball a few rows into the crowd. He had 40 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists in the g