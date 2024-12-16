Top Plays vs. New York Knicks

For a half the Knicks were in full control of their NBA Cup game against the Hawks. But Atlanta stormed back with a third-quarter outburst to advance to Las Vegas.
Scottie Barnes and Karl-Anthony Towns collided at the rim in the third quarter on Monday night.
This week the Big Number is 50.3 which is the combined scoring average of Jalen Brunson & Karl-Anthony Towns. Are they the best duo in Knicks history? Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine dive deep into several stats to prove it.
If the postseason started today, both the Seahawks and Packers would be in.
Already riddled with injuries, Detroit lost three more defenders in Sunday's loss to the Bills. At what point is too much, too much?
Scott Pianowski examines the highs and lows from the opening round of the fantasy football playoffs.
Texans safety Calen Bullock injured DuBose with a helmet-to-helmet hit that drew a penalty for unnecessary roughness.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have plenty at stake in one of the NFL's best matchups of Week 15, while the Detroit Lions are eyeing their 12 consecutive win.
New York's quarterback carousel continues.
Bolton opened the second half with the wild, gravity-defying turnover, which led Kansas City to a touchdown and a 21-point lead.
McCain will need surgery on a torn meniscus.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander both looked like superstars in the NBA Cup semifinals.
Marshall pulled out of the bowl due to a lack of players, with numerous players entering the transfer portal and coach Charles Huff now at Southern Miss.
Arnold played in 10 of Oklahoma's 12 games this season.
Set your Week 15 fantasy football lineups with the guidance of these starts and sits from analyst Dalton Del Don.
Aside from a couple of names at the top, the list of wide receivers having massive fantasy football seasons looks very different than previous years. Matt Harmon investigates.
Vince and Dan Titus break down the Bucks win over the Magic in the NBA Cup. Then, Vince and Dan discuss potential landing spots for Jimmy Butler, who might be on the move. Later, Vince brings on Ice Young for The Last Word to discuss OKC, Caitlin Clark & the WNBA.
Here are all the inactives for Week 15.
The 30-year-old Williams recorded 65 saves for the Brewers over the past three seasons.
Let's take a look at which teams are in need of making a move, and how they should approach the trade deadline.