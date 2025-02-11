Top Plays vs. Utah Jazz

"The NBA’s future and reach is the brightest it’s ever been."
The Suns turned one first-round draft pick into three from the Jazz. Are they stockpiling assets to upgrade their roster around Devin Booker and Kevin Durant?
Lakers fans welcomed Luka Dončić with open arms on Monday night.
Scott Pianowski kicks off his fantasy baseball tiers for each position, starting with the catchers.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie continues our position preview series with the outfielders.
In case you missed it, we now join the 2024-25 NBA season, already in progress.
Jalen Hurts finally got his moment in Super Bowl LIX.
Jalen Hurts has already been fined this season for wearing illegal cleats.
Donald Trump golfed with Tiger Woods on Sunday morning before making the trek to New Orleans.
What worked? What didn't? We're sizing up all the ads from the Super Bowl here, from PuppyMonkeyBaby to the Seal seal.
The Lakers' new superstar hasn't played in a game since Christmas.
Schröder has been traded four times this season after being suddenly rerouted to the Pistons on Thursday.
Auburn is now tied for first place atop the SEC standings, following Alabama's win over Arkansas on Saturday.
DeAndre Hopkins hasn't been a big part of the Chiefs' offense.
Vic Fangio is trying to win a Super Bowl ring for the first time.
If the Eagles win Sunday, expect their investment in the trenches to haunt the Chiefs — and perhaps Reid, whose fingerprints are all over his opponent’s roster strategy.
Dan Titus examines the fantasy fallout of the NBA's latest blockbuster trade.
Eight of our nine experts agree on the champion and MVP. As for Saquon Barkley's yardage total, Kendrick Lamar's halftime guest and more, answers were more scattered over the map.
With Sterling Sharpe entering in the Class of 2025, the Sharpes become the first pair of brothers to be enshrined in Canton.
Eli Manning won two Super Bowls but isn't in the Hall of Fame yet.