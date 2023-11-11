Top Plays vs. Phoenix Suns

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg hockey coach is facing a slew of charges after police allege she sexually assaulted and exploited a player. The alleged offences happened over a two-year period when the female coach was in her 20s and the female complainant was in her teens, police said Friday. Investigators allege the assaults began while the complainant was being coached by the woman and they continued after the girl stopped playing hockey. "This wasn't just limited to a rink scenario. This was a relatio
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers getting blown out by the Rockets in Houston.
You won't catch Auston Matthews riding the subway to Leafs games with teammate William Nylander.
Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes proved on Wednesday they can co-exist, but that hasn't always been the case this season.
Connor Bedard pretty much single-handedly lifted the Blackhawks to a road win over an NHL juggernaut on Thursday with a historic four-point night.
Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith took a subtle jab at Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan with the in-arena WiFi name.
Could the heavy workload Manoah put up early in his MLB career have contributed to his nightmare 2023 season?
BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Brooke Henderson was bothered by seeing so many low scores before she even teed off Thursday on the LPGA Tour. She just went out and putted for birdie on every hole, opening with an 8-under 62 for a one-shot lead in The Annika. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., made a long birdie putt on her final hole, the par-3 ninth, for a 29 on the front nine to move past a group that included Jin Young Ko and Patty Tavatanakit. “Up until this year, ball-striking has definitely been a
“(Cabrera) wants to play, he's learned his lesson, he wants to get on with his life."
The football team had "bad blood" after a jab by Luke Bryan and the Hall of Fame quarterback at the 2023 CMA Awards.
SEATTLE — Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says his team doesn't like looking at the standings right now, but they're taking it one game at a time in the search to end their losing streak. The Oilers (2-9-1) have lost four straight, including a 3-2 decision to the San Jose Sharks who sit bottom of the Pacific Division. Woodcroft spoke to media after practicing in Seattle ahead of their Saturday evening game against the Kraken. "There were some good parts of the game and certainly some ar
Kevin Durant had some kind words for Alex Caruso after the Chicago Bulls' loss to the Phoenix Suns.
Djokovic and Alcaraz will battle for the ATP Finals title and year-end World No 1 ranking next week in Turin
Time for our latest fantasy hockey waiver wire adds, and Evan Berofsky has the best pickups for your roster.
It's no secret the Blue Jays lacked some thump with the bats last year and will be looking to upgrade this winter.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaromir Jagr's familiar No. 68 is heading to the rafters at PPG Paints Arena. The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Friday they will retire Jagr's number before a visit from the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 18. Jagr spent the first 11 of his 24 seasons in the NHL in Pittsburgh, helping the Penguins win the Stanley Cup in 1991 and 1992. Jagr collected 439 goals and 640 assists in 806 regular-season games with the Penguins from 1990 to 2001. He still remains in the top five in franch
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been suspended by the Big Ten as punishment for the school's involvement in a sign-stealing operation.
The Pittsburgh Penguins employed a dying art to vanquish a tough Los Angeles Kings team on Thursday.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Barely 24 hours had passed since the Miami Dolphins arrived home from last weekend’s game in Germany. Mike McDaniel was getting settled behind the lectern for a pre-bye week media session and someone pointed out he looked more tired than usual. McDaniel needed only a couple seconds to reply. “It was the one day I didn’t put on mascara,” he said. This was peak McDaniel. Quick with a quip, always entertaining. Make no mistake: The coach of the AFC East-leading Dolphins i
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored a goal and set up another to help the San Jose Sharks win their second straight game following 11 consecutive losses to open the season, 3-2 over the slumping Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. In a matchup of the NHL's two worst teams so far this season, it was Connor McDavid and the Oilers who ended up on the losing end. Hertl assisted on Fabian Zetterlund's goal that opened the scoring in the first period and then took advantage of a fortunate bounce