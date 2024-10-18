Top Plays vs. Phoenix Suns

Breaking down Phoenix's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
LeBron James will sit out the final two games of the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason.
Neither team put on much of a show. The Broncos were good enough to get a win, at least. They’re 4-3 this season, which is a testament to Sean Payton’s coaching.
Nate Tice & Charles McDonald join forces to preview some very juicy matchups ahead of an exciting Week 7 slate of NFL action
Nabers has been out since suffering the injury in Week 4 against the Cowboys.
Seven of the eight drivers still alive in the playoffs are multi-time winners while the eighth driver has the best average finish of any driver in 2024.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde revisit the highly controversial penalty loophole that Oregon head coach Dan Lanning loosely claimed to have exploited. They also dive in on the biggest games of the weekend, including Texas vs. Georgia and Alabama vs. Tennessee.
Drivers have been able to earn an extra point for the fastest lap since 2019.
This might not be the most beautiful of fantasy football matchups, but you still gotta set your lineups for Thursday Night Football!
Beware of these six players with fantasy football bust potential in Week 7!
Dominate your Week 7 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
With bye weeks here and injuries running rampant, fantasy football managers have to make some tough lineup calls. Tera Roberts outlines the scenarios for some key options.
Saturday features two games between top-11 ranked teams in the SEC.
The NFC North is one of the NFL's top feel-good stories. The Browns ... aren't. And the horizon doesn't look promising even after they move off of Deshaun Watson.
It was all Dodgers in Game 3, with their fourth shutout in their past five games.
If a defense plays with 12 players in the final two minutes, the clock will now be reset.
Edelman played all 12 seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis "Ice" Young discuss the 76ers' injury issues, Lonzo Ball's long-awaited return, WNBA Finals thoughts and a lot more!
Breaking down Memphis' biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty is the midseason favorite after his incredible start to the season.