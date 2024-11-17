Top Plays vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans have now dropped five straight while battling various injuries across their roster.
Dyson Daniels spent his first two seasons with the Pelicans, though he was traded to Atlanta earlier this year.
Herb Jones and CJ McCollum join an already stocked roster of injured players for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Dejounte Murray's New Orleans Pelicans debut will be his only game for a while.
The Bulls guard underwent three knee surgeries while away, including a meniscus and cartilage transplant.
The Gators are 5-5 and have a game vs. 1-9 Florida State to end the season.
The flagrant foul was Green's first of the 2024-25 season.
Klubnik dashed to the end zone with 1:16 to go.
There are two games between ranked opponents in Week 12 and both of those games are in the SEC.
LeBron is now fifth on the NBA's all-time triple-double list.
The Dodgers have been interested in Adames and even with Mookie Betts moving back to the infield, Adames would make sense in L.A. Other teams that could make a run at him include the Giants and Braves.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab look at what a path to fixing the Dallas Cowboys would look like and recap the Thursday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.
The Yahoo team delivers their most steadfast predictions for Week 11.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers his Week 11 viewing guide.
Rioux will be the tallest player ever at the top level of college basketball when he takes the court.
Here's a look at Week 11 of the NFL season from a betting perspective.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 3 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 11. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has his eye on in Week 11 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.
Etienne is Georgia's leading rusher this season, though the Bulldogs have struggled with their rushing offense.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald kick off this monster episode by previewing the biggest matchups of an enticing Week 11 slate of NFL games by giving one (or two or three) things to watch in each. Later, Nate is joined by the Athletic's draft guru himself Dane Brugler to deep dive on the 2025 NFL Draft. The duo give strengths and weaknesses of the class and favorite players at each position before diving into their latest big boards and comparing key prospects to keep an eye on.
Dominate Week 11 fantasy football matchups with these players with favorable situations in Week 11.