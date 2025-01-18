Top Plays vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City had a 42-point lead over Cleveland late in the third quarter.
The NBA's best offense beat the NBA's best defense, in a game with 30 lead changes and no double-digit leads.
The Pelicans star's impact has been more theoretical than actual. Is there anywhere but New Orleans that still wants to test that theory?
Alex Caruso landed in Oklahoma City last offseason, and he became eligible for an extension on Saturday.
Oklahoma City's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Cup final exposed critical flaws.
NBA teams leading by 22 going into the fourth quarter were 796–0 during the past five years.
Marshall backed out of the game because so many players entered the transfer portal after coach Charles Huff's departure.
The Buckeyes are 8.5-point favorites over the Fighting Irish.
College football always had a natural endpoint: New Year’s Day. Now, though, the playoff stretches uncomfortably deep into January.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the Mets reportedly being ready to pivot from Pete Alonso, recap International Signing Day, remember the late Bob Uecker and talk about where things stand with the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes.
Malkin's home was reportedly broken into last Saturday while the Penguins were playing a home game.
With some Notre Dame and Ohio State players yet to declare, just 70 players have entered the 2025 NFL Draft early so far.
The Truck Series team will be making its first Cup Series race attempt.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald preview the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs, diving deep on both sides of the ball for every matchup.
Next month's Genesis Invitational was scheduled to be played at Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades, but due to the recent wildfires, the PGA announced on Thursday it will be moved.
While the rule has long been discussed in NCAA circles, the idea has resurfaced as a matter to solve endless waivers and eligibility issues.
Winker, who joined the Mets midseason after being traded by the Nationals, will stay in New York on a deal reportedly worth up to $9 million.
The Class of 2025 has a group of 18 former players, including the likes of Vick and Michael Strahan, and four former coaches.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
The top American players just keep on winning.