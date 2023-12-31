Top Plays vs. Miami Heat

HoopsHype put together some of the best, funniest reactions on NBA Twitter for RJ Barrett, OG Anunoby trade between the Raptors and Knicks.
Precious Achiuwa will be joining Anunoby in heading to New York.
Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi had the big advantage in height and reach, but Detroit Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat won their fight.
Do you use a wedge or a putter for pythons?
McGregor hinted last week that he is no closer to a UFC comeback after a two-and-a-half-year absence
One of the best point guards in Heat history, Goran Dragic, has reportedly decided to retire after 15 NBA seasons.
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY SportsFormer NFL quarterback and current Thursday Night Football analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick trolled Aaron Rodgers during a live interview Thursday night by alluding to the injured New York Jets quarterback’s vaccine skepticism. “Hey Aaron. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Class of 2005. How are you?” Fitzpatrick told him, before adding: “Twice vaccinated.” Rodgers, who previously requested that interviewers preface questions to him by stating how many COVID vaccinations they have rec
College players are paid now, which should mean they’re playing when there is a game. Welcome to adulthood.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Alan Letang has seen Canada respond from adversity in the past. The country lost its opener 5-2 to Czechia at last year's world junior hockey championship on home soil before bouncing back to win a second consecutive gold medal. Letang was an assistant on that coaching staff. Now in the big chair, he'll have to draw on that experience to get this iteration back on track. Hugo Havelid made 21 saves Friday in Sweden's 2-0 victory over Canada in a game where the North Americans
Though Russell Wilson is contracted to play for the Denver Broncos for five more seasons, the team is starting Jarrett Stidham for its final two games
At the time, "Rampage" Jackson and Michael Bisping "were like brothers," which made the brutal knockout at UFC 100 devastating to watch.
What Dolphins injury report reveals
Karolina Muchova, the No. 8 women's tennis player in the world, will not play in the 2024 Australian Open, she announced on Instagram.
"We fought over it a couple of times," the athlete recently said on Peacock's 'Back That Year Up'
The Jets as a postseason threat? The Chargers pushing for the AFC West crown? After revisiting our NFL preseason predictions, we have some regrets.
The Red Sox sent the 7-time All-Star to Atlanta.
As Arch Manning took a seat on a bench near some fellow Texas reserves, he was enveloped by a swarm of media. The 19-year-old Manning, grandson of one former NFL quarterback and nephew of two Super Bowl-winning ones, then proceeded to explain why he envisions remaining at Texas — even if Quinn Ewers, the starting QB against Washington in Monday night's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl, decides to come back next season. “Obviously, there’s always rumors, especially nowadays, but I haven’t looked into transferring at all," Manning said Saturday.
I was pummeled by fans calling me a stupid moron, a feckless moron and other forms of morons that cannot be shared verbatim in a family newspaper.
If you want a compelling argument in support of playoff expansion, look no further than the Orange Bowl, with No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia.
DAVOS, Switzerland — Chris DiDomenico had two goals and an assist to lead Canada to a 6-3 quarterfinal victory over Kalpa Kuopio on Friday at the Spengler Cup. DiDomenico iced the win by scoring an empty-net goal with 43 seconds remaining. Canada led 5-0 early in the third period before Kalpa Kuopio stormed back with goals by Colby Sissons, Jaakko Rissanen and Kasper Simontaival in a span of just over 11 minutes. Kalpa Kuopio continued to press late in the period and had chances with the extra a